SHERELLE – 160 Down The A406. London artist, producer and DJ SHERELLE has released her first EP dubbed 160 Down The A406. The project is comprised of two tracks – “160 Down The A406” and “Rhythm Love (Feel It)” – that merge the artist’s high-speed sounds with a weaving melody. “160 Down The A406 is a product of wondering what the next stage of my life will be during 2020. The two tracks represent discovery and they mean a lot to me, as I feel like I am always searching for the new and unknown,” SHERELLE shared in a press release.