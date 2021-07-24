Nora En Pure unlocks summer tour ID—stream ‘Won’t Leave Your Side’
Following the release of the philanthropically directed “Aquatic” ahead of World Oceans Day in June, comes Nora En Pure‘s latest, “Won’t Leave Your Side” featuring UK vocalist Liz Cass. The “Come With Me” producer has teased the Enormous Tunes record for quite some time during her tour run, and in a recent Facebook post, officially announced the ID’s title and due date, sharing a clip of the ID in action at her recent set at Vegas’ Marquee Day Club.dancingastronaut.com
