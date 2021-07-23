Cancel
Viewers at Home Can Win Prizes in ‘It’s Showtime’s’ New Interactive Game ‘Madlang Pi-Poll’

By Lion's Den
lionheartv.net
 10 days ago

Cover picture for the articleViewers at home can make their voices heard and win exciting prizes while watching “It’s Showtime” when they join its newest interactive game segment, “Madlang Pi-Poll,” starting this Saturday (July 24). While tuning in to the live segment, viewers can join the game by using their laptop or mobile device,...

