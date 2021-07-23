Cancel
New York City, NY

Delta Variant Causes COVID Cases in NYC to Surpass 1,000 for First Time in Months

 11 days ago

Cover picture for the articleThe contagious Delta variant has caused the number of new COVID cases in New York City to surpass 1,000, for the first time in months. “If everyone were vaccinated right now, we would not be having a conversation about the Delta variant,” Mayor Bill de Blasio said this morning on the Brian Lehrer Show. “The problem is: as the president has said, the CDC director said: this is a pandemic of the unvaccinated.

