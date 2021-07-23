Delta Variant Causes COVID Cases in NYC to Surpass 1,000 for First Time in Months
The contagious Delta variant has caused the number of new COVID cases in New York City to surpass 1,000, for the first time in months. “If everyone were vaccinated right now, we would not be having a conversation about the Delta variant,” Mayor Bill de Blasio said this morning on the Brian Lehrer Show. “The problem is: as the president has said, the CDC director said: this is a pandemic of the unvaccinated.boropark24.com
