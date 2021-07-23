Delta Variant Causes COVID Cases in NYC to Surpass 1,000 for First Time in Months

NEW YORK (CBSNewYork) — New information about the Delta variant is causing some confusion and raising a lot of questions. CBS2’s Dr. Max Gomez answered some common questions. Our first question is why is the Delta variant so much more contagious than previous strains? The Delta variant is a mutation that developed several characteristics to make it far more transmissible than the original Wuhan and U.K. Alpha strains. It appears that Delta is 50% more contagious than Alpha, and Alpha was 50% more contagious than the original Wuhan strain. That’s partly because Delta is able to get into your cells easier, and so an infected...