MONROE, La. (KNOE) - It’s no secret Louisiana is in its fourth COVID-19 surge. On July 23, 2021, the Department of Health reported 103 new cases in Ouachita Parish. Officials say as case numbers rise in Northeast Louisiana, so does the number of people getting tested for the virus and vaccinated. They say more people between the ages of 20 to 40 are coming in to get the shot.