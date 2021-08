Faced only 4 batters over the minimum for two 9 inning games..28 yesterday and 30 on Saturday night. 2 game totals were 18 innings pitched, 1 run, 4 hits, 0 walks, 21 strikeouts. Giolito and Rodon were both just dominant. This team, down 4 starters (Eloy Jiminez, Luis Robert, Nick Madrigal and Yasmani Grandal) just continues to amaze me. 20 games over .500 at 56-36. Eloy about ready to come back and hopefully Robert and Grandal not far behind. Madrigal out for the year. They probably wont win it all, but I can hope. At the least, they have been pretty damn impressive so far this season.