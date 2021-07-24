Rebuilding Tomahawks expecting a crowd at 'main camp'

Veteran Johnstown Tomahawks coach Mike Letizia expects the number of players in the 10th-year NAHL team’s main camp to reach triple digits this weekend.

The three-time East Division Coach of the Year will have plenty of prospects to evaluate as Letizia begins what he and assistant coach Dave Dunkleberger hope is yet another successful rebuilding project.

“It looks like we will have over 100 players in for camp,” said Letizia, who will oversee workouts at 1st Summit Arena @ Cambria County War Memorial Saturday through Tuesday.

The Tomahawks went 39-10 5 with 83 points to place first in the East Division during the COVID-19 pandemic season in 2020-21.

The Maryland Black Bears upset the ’Hawks in the first round of the Robertson Cup playoffs, prematurely ending what initially appeared to have the makings of a promising postseason.

Johnstown’s top-four scorers from last season won’t return as division MVP Jay Ahearn (31 goals, 62 points), Brendan Clark (18 goals, 55 points), John Gelatt (24 goals, 54 points) and Will Margel (23 goals, 51 points) will move on after combining for 96 goals and 222 points during the 2020-21 regular season.

All four committed to Division I colleges with Ahearn headed to Niagara University, Clark to Brown University, Gelatt to Holy Cross and Margel to the University of New Hampshire.

Goaltender Josh Graziano (12-1-2) won’t be back after forming a solid one-two punch with netminder Sam Evola (18-6-2), who will return. Graziano announced his commitment to the University of Notre Dame in May.

“With so many players moving on, this camp will be extremely critical to the building of our roster for the season,” said Letizia, who has established a reputation for successfully replacing large groups of talented players who age out while building winning teams.

“It is an extremely exciting time when main camp starts as we know it is a big first to the beginning of the season,” he said.

The Tomahawks selected 18 players in the NAHL Entry Draft on July 14.

With their first pick, the ’Hawks took right wing Sean Ramsey, of Victoria, British Columbia. Forward Tyler McNeil, of South Lake Tahoe, California, was the second-round selection, followed by right wing Myles Perry, defenseman Ethan Perrault, forward Noah Wagner and defenseman Chip Hamlett in the third through fifth rounds, respectively. Wagner and Hamlett each were fifth-rounders.

“We are eager to see how our veterans, draft picks and tenders look, but even just as much I feel we have a very intriguing crop of free agents coming that are certainly going to push for a roster spot,” Letizia said.

Forward Holt Oliphant and defenseman Dusty Geregach are two returnees. Oliphant had 12 goals and 31 points last season.

Geregach had a goal, 17 points and 49 penalty minutes while working the blue line.

“Even though this is main camp, our message at the start of camp is going to be straight forward,” Letizia said. “We want players that want nothing else but to be a Johnstown Tomahawk and help this team win while being willing to run through a wall for their teammates.”

Mike Mastovich is a sports reporter and columnist for The Tribune-Democrat. He can be reached at 814-532-5083. Follow him on Twitter @Masty81.