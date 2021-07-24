Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
TV Series

‘The Wheel of Time’ Comic-Con Panel Recap and First Poster

By Rebecca Murray
showbizjunkies.com
 8 days ago

Cover picture for the articleAmazon Prime Video’s highly anticipated fantasy series The Wheel of Time doesn’t premiere until November, however fans of the critically acclaimed bestselling book series were provided hints at what’s in store during Amazon’s 2021 [email protected] panel. During the panel, executive producer/showrunner Rafe Judkins confirmed he’s a longtime fan of the 14 book series and has already plotted out eight seasons.

www.showbizjunkies.com

Comments / 0

IN THIS ARTICLE
#The Wheel Of Time#Amazon Prime Video
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
TV Series
News Break
Entertainment
News Break
Comics
Country
Spain
News Break
TV & Videos
Country
India
News Break
SONY
News Break
Amazon
Related
TV & Videospurewow.com

This Terrifying New Movie Is Already Ranked #1 on Netflix After Only 4 Days

We’re majorly spooked by Netflix’s all-new slasher film (in the best way possible). Fear Street Part One: 1994—which is the first installment in the highly anticipated trilogy—recently premiered on the streaming service, and it’s already claimed a spot on Netflix’s list of most-watched movies. In the trailer, we’re introduced to...
TV & Videoswegotthiscovered.com

A Fantastic Gerard Butler Movie Is Dominating Netflix Today

Gerard Butler has had a varied career since his ascent to stardom in vampire horror Dracula 2000. Although he has taken on few voice roles, in each of the How to Train Your Dragon movies he memorably played Stoick the Vast, a Viking chieftain and father of series protagonist Hiccup. The third and final of them, The Hidden World, has landed straight into Netflix’s top ten.
TV ShowsTVGuide.com

What to Watch on Netflix Top 10 Movie Rankings on July 29

If you want to know what movies people are watching the most on Netflix, you can stop everyone you pass on the street and ask, or you can just look up Netflix's Top 10 movies list. Netflix's Top 10 list of movies on Thursday, July 29 finds a new champion in the Twilight royal rumble. Twilight: Breaking Dawn Part 2 moves up to No. 3, taking over the spot from the original Twilight film. The top two spots stay the same; the horror thriller Blood Red Sky and period romance drama The Last Letter From Your Lover are No. 1 and No. 2, respectively.
MoviesPosted by
Variety

From ‘The Walking Dead’ to ‘Star Trek,’ the Buzziest Panels for Comic-Con ‘At Home’

For the second year in a row, San Diego Comic-Con — the largest fan gathering in North America — has been forced by the pandemic to hold its annual convention as a virtual event. Last year’s Comic-Con@Home was a valiant effort to keep the 51-year tradition alive, but without marquee draws such as Marvel Studios and DC Films, it barely made a blip in terms of social media impact. This year’s virtual Comic-Con has been scaled down, taking place largely over three days (July 23–25) instead of five. (An in-person “special edition” of Comic-Con is scheduled, improbably, for the weekend after...
ComicsIGN

Wolverine Meme Figure and More First Looks at Mondo Comic-Con Merch

IGN can exclusively reveal the official first look at Mondo's San Diego Comic-Con 2021 merchandise, including a 1/6 figure of one of Wolverine's most iconic memes from X-Men: The Animated Series. The Wolverine figure is the first-ever 1/6 figure from X-Men: The Animated Series, and the team at Mondo "took...
TV SeriesApple Insider

Apple TV+ 'Central Park' cast and producers appear in Comic-Con panel

Producers and stars of the Apple TV animated series "Central Park" have spoken at the virtual edition of the annual Comic-Con event, to talk about how the show was created. Streamed and uploaded to YouTube as part of the [email protected] 2021 initiative, the virtual panel consisted of six people, including both producers and voices behind the hit show.
MoviesSuperHeroHype

Zack Snyder Unveils Army of Thieves Poster, Teases News at Comic-Con

Zack Snyder Unveils Army of Thieves Poster, Teases News at Comic-Con The upcoming [email protected] will bring some important news for the Army of Thieves movie. As fans already knew, the upcoming celebration will feature a Netflix panel, which will include the Army of the Dead prequel. Producers Zack and Deborah Snyder will take the floor to introduce the work. There will also be some space for director Matthias Schweighöfer — who is also reprising his role as Ludwig Dieter in the film — and actress Nathalie Emmanuel. The panel will go down at 2 p.m. PT on Sunday, July 25.
TV Seriesbubbleblabber.com

Recap: Adventure Time – Distant Lands Panel Comic-Con@Home 2021

Adventure Time: Distant Lands is back at Comic-Con for possibly the last time as it promotes the final special in its series, “Wizard City”. Starting out as a surprise smash at Cartoon Network in 2010, Adventure Time ballooned in popularity for the network and ushering in a new wave of creative and beloved series over the course of the decade. The show concluded in 2018 with its series finale, “Come Along With Me”, but was later announced to have four specials premiering on HBO Max as “Adventure Time: Distant Lands”. With three of the four specials already out on the platform, this panel brings on moderator Bex Taylor-Klaus, EP Adam Muto, “Jake the Dog” actor John DiMaggio, as well as Mace Montgomery Miskel and Toks Olagundoye, who play parts in “Wizard City” with Bex.
Comicsbleedingcool.com

NECA Comic Con Panel Reveals: TMNT, Gargoyles, Horror, And More

NECA just wrapped up their big online Comic-Con panel on their YouTube channel, where they revealed some of what is coming in the fall in some of their most popular lines. Horror, Defenders of the Earth, TMNT, and Gargoyles were the big major focuses today, and they also revealed what would have been their SDCC exclusives that instead will be online and in retail stores soon. There was a lot revealed, so let's get to it now.
MoviesPosted by
Deadline

Amazon Debuts ‘The Wheel Of Time’ Season 1 Teaser Poster, Previews Premiere Date – Comic-Con

Rosamund Pike takes the spotlight in the latest update for the upcoming debut season of Amazon’s The Wheel Of Time. During its Comic-con gig on Friday, the streamer unveiled the teaser poster which features Pike’s Moiraine. The series adaptation of Robert Jordan’s books, is set in a sprawling, epic world where magic exists, but only women can use it. The Wheel of Time is co-produced by Amazon Studios and Sony Pictures Television and comes from Agents of S.H.I.E.L.D and Chuck writer Rafe Judkins, who is showrunner and exec producer.
TV SeriesPosted by
aiptcomics

Comic-Con@Home ’21: The Paramount+ animation panel

At this year’s Comic-Con@Home, streamer Paramount+ showcased several animated series during their panel. The lineup included two shows from the Star Trek Universe, Star Trek: Prodigy and Star Trek: Below Decks, the adult comedy, The Harper House, and the Emmy nominated, Stephen Colbert Presents Tooning Out the News. Star Trek:...
EntertainmentFanSided

TWDU and AMC Comic-Con@Home panels available on AMC+

July 23-25 Comic-Con@Home will be featuring their 2021 virtual event. If you cannot watch the panels at their scheduled times, AMC has announced they will feature all of the panels on AMC+ the day after their Comic-Con airing. AMC will have a huge presence at this year’s event. The Walking...
TV SeriesPosted by
Deadline

‘Doctor Who’ Drops First Season 13 Trailer At Comic-Con Panel

Doctor Who fans received a treat today at Comic-Con@Home, as a panel presentation on the show was accompanied by the release of the Season 13 trailer. The panel featured Jodie Whittaker as the Doctor, Mandip Gill as Yasmin Khan, and new companion John Bishop, who was announced at the end of the holiday special. He replaces previous companions Ryan (Tosin Cole) and Graham O’Brien (Bradley Walsh).

Comments / 0

Community Policy