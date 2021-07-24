‘The Wheel of Time’ Comic-Con Panel Recap and First Poster
Amazon Prime Video’s highly anticipated fantasy series The Wheel of Time doesn’t premiere until November, however fans of the critically acclaimed bestselling book series were provided hints at what’s in store during Amazon’s 2021 [email protected] panel. During the panel, executive producer/showrunner Rafe Judkins confirmed he’s a longtime fan of the 14 book series and has already plotted out eight seasons.www.showbizjunkies.com
