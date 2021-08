On Wednesday, NBA Countdown host and ESPN reporter Maria Taylor announced that she is leaving the company. This news comes less than a month after a New York Times report revealed that despite being deemed a “rising star” at ESPN, Taylor had spent nearly a year pushing the company to discipline a white colleague of hers who said Taylor had only gotten her hosting job because of her race. The white reporter in question, Rachel Nichols, made these racist comments about Taylor during a phone call that was eventually leaked within the company.