Many were shocked on Tuesday when the Vegas Golden Knights announced that goaltender Marc-Andre Fleury, who had been with the team since its inception in 2017, had been traded to the Chicago Blackhawks for Mikael Hakkarainen. Since the Golden Knights signed fellow netminder Robin Lehner to a five year contract in 2020, many figured something would have to give as not many teams have two potential number one goaltenders on their team. Now, it appears some are blaming Lehner for Fleury getting traded, and he delivered a stern message to them on Twitter.