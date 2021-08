In the second round of the 2021 3M Open, Adam Hadwin shot a 6-under 65 and shares the lead with Ryan Armour at 10-under for the tournament going into the weekend. In his second round at the 3M Open, Adam Hadwin hit 10 of 14 fairways and 15 of 18 greens in regulation, and finished the day without a bogey. Hadwin finished his day tied for 1st at 10 under with Ryan Armour; Roger Sloan, Chez Reavie, Bo Hoag, and Jhonattan Vegas are tied for 3rd at 9 under; and Brian Stuard and Maverick McNealy are tied for 7th at 8 under.