Meet New Aliens (and Hear Janeway!) in First Footage From Animated Kids’ Series
It's not easy to explore a new galaxy… but a familiar voice can help. Paramount+ released a teaser trailer for the new animated kids' series Star Trek: Prodigy during the Trek Comic-Con panel on Friday. In the teaser, which you can watch above, we see a ragtag crew of aliens join forces to leave their home planet and explore the stars together. They get a lucky break when they stumble upon a dormant Starfleet vessel — "our ticket out of here," as one of them puts it.
