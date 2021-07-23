A Rare Brooklyn Townhouse Listing: Unrenovated, Unstaged, and Filled to the Brim

As housing prices in Brooklyn have shot up over the past few decades, it’s become rare to see townhouse listing photos that are anything less than shelter-mag worthy. Occasionally, there might be some photos of a partially gutted house: rooms stripped down to the studs, wires dangling from the ceiling, maybe a few broken floorboards that only add to the romantic charm. Looking at them, it’s easy to imagine yourself — or perhaps more accurately, your contractor — in the role of renovating savior: refinishing the floors, stripping paint off the stair rails, putting up new drywall. What you don’t often see are listings like the one for 301 Greene Avenue, a brick townhouse by the Clinton Hill–Bed-Stuy border that made the rounds on Twitter the other day. (All of the interior photos were taken down after Curbed reached out to the listing agent.) “I appreciated this listing’s frankness about how much of a literal crime scene this house is,” a recent twitter post joked, with a photo of a claw-foot tub in one of the bathrooms that was covered in brown streaks. “I absolutely should not have clicked on this as I was eating my breakfast,” someone replied.