Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Fort Worth, TX

Double take: Fort Worth Zoo welcomes male, female baby giraffes

By Bob D'Angelo, Cox Media Group National Content Desk
Posted by 
WGAU
WGAU
 8 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2TocHt_0b6LsD1j00

FORT WORTH, Texas — Two baby giraffes are the talk of the town in Fort Worth.

The Fort Worth Zoo announced that two giraffes have been born at the facility in July, joining another baby that was born two months ago.

“You’re not seeing double,” zoo officials wrote in a Facebook post on Friday. “You’re looking at two new giraffe calves.”

The male calf was born July 1, weighing 145 pounds and standing 6 feet tall, KTVT reported. The female calf was born 10 days later, weighing 132 pounds and standing 5 feet, 5 inches tall, the television station reported.

The two calves, who have yet to be named, join Luchesse, who was born on May 7, zoo officials said.

The baby giraffes took their first steps into the zoo’s African Savanna habitat with the rest of the herd on Friday, KTVT reported.

©2021 Cox Media Group

Comments / 0

WGAU

WGAU

Athens, GA
8K+
Followers
22K+
Post
4M+
Views
ABOUT

WGAU 98.7 FM and AM 1340 radio for Athens 24-hour breaking news, talk, weather and traffic.

 https://www.wgauradio.com/
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
Texas State
Local
Texas Lifestyle
Local
Texas Pets & Animals
Fort Worth, TX
Pets & Animals
City
Fort Worth, TX
Fort Worth, TX
Lifestyle
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Giraffes#Fort Worth Zoo#The Zoo#Cox Media Group
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Lifestyle
News Break
Animals
News Break
Facebook
News Break
Pets
Related
Florida StatePosted by
WGAU

Florida breaks record with more than 21,000 new COVID cases

ORLANDO, Fla. — (AP) — Florida reported 21,683 new cases of COVID-19, the state’s highest one-day total since the start of the pandemic, according to federal health data released Saturday, as its theme park resorts again started asking visitors to wear masks indoors. The state has become the new national...

Comments / 0

Community Policy