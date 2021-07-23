City of Norman Recycle Collection

Alameda to South of Lindsey / 24th Ave NE to 36th Ave NE (MAP)

Due to unforeseen truck issues, Republic Services will collect the area Alameda to South of Lindsey / 24th Ave NE to 36th Ave NE on Saturday, 7/24/21, rather than today. (See Map) Please leave your container at the curb for collection. Thank you for your patience.

For questions, please contact the Sanitation Division at 405-329-1023.