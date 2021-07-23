Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Environment

City of Norman Recycle Collection: Alameda to South of Lindsey / 24th Ave NE to 36th Ave NE

Posted by 
Norman, Oklahoma
Norman, Oklahoma
 10 days ago

City of Norman Recycle Collection

Alameda to South of Lindsey / 24th Ave NE to 36th Ave NE (MAP)

Due to unforeseen truck issues, Republic Services will collect the area Alameda to South of Lindsey / 24th Ave NE to 36th Ave NE on Saturday, 7/24/21, rather than today. (See Map) Please leave your container at the curb for collection. Thank you for your patience.

For questions, please contact the Sanitation Division at 405-329-1023.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=009EqT_0b6LrUkd00

Comments / 0

Norman, Oklahoma

Norman, Oklahoma

10
Followers
62
Post
39
Views
ABOUT

Norman is a city in the U.S. state of Oklahoma located 20 miles (32 km) south of downtown Oklahoma City. As the county seat of Cleveland County and a part of the Oklahoma City metropolitan area, its population was 110,925 at the 2010 census. Norman's estimated population of 124,880 in 2019 makes it the third-largest city in Oklahoma.

IN THIS ARTICLE
#Recycle#Republic Services#Sanitation#Map#Norman Recycle Collection#The Sanitation Division
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Advocacy
News Break
Politics
News Break
Society
News Break
Environment
Related
Congress & CourtsPosted by
CNN

Lindsey Graham tests positive for Covid-19 and has had ‘flu-like symptoms’ despite being vaccinated

CNN — Republican Sen. Lindsey Graham of South Carolina announced Monday that he has tested positive for Covid-19 despite being vaccinated and has experienced “flu-like symptoms,” but said that he now has only “mild symptoms” and is very glad he had been vaccinated because “without vaccination I am certain I would not feel as well as I do now.”
Congress & CourtsPosted by
The Hill

Biden, Pelosi struggle with end of eviction ban

President Biden and congressional Democrats are locked in a stalemate over who bears responsibility for extending a federal eviction ban that lapsed Sunday. Millions of Americans are facing homelessness after a push to extend the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention's (CDC) eviction ban collapsed Friday in a mess of Democratic finger-pointing.
CelebritiesPosted by
The Associated Press

Kathy Griffin says she is undergoing surgery for lung cancer

Kathy Griffin has revealed that she is undergoing surgery for lung cancer and her doctors are optimistic she “should be up and running around as usual in a month or less.”. The comedian took to Instagram and Twitter Monday to say her cancer was caught early and confined to her left lung. The surgery will result in half her left lung being removed.
SportsPosted by
NBC News

Team USA gymnast Jade Carey wins Olympic gold in floor exercise final

Jade Carey took home her first Olympic medal after capturing gold in the women's individual floor exercise final Monday at the Tokyo Olympics. Carey, 21, was the second to compete on the floor, twisting, tumbling and flipping her way onto the top spot on the podium. Carey, who failed to win a medal in the individual all-around and the vault finals, placed first with a score of 14.366, ahead of Vanessa Ferrari, of Italy, who won silver with a score of 14.200. Mai Murakami, of Japan, and Angelina Melnikova, of Russia, tied for bronze with a score of 14.1665.
CelebritiesPosted by
The Associated Press

DaBaby offers 2nd apology after recent homophobic comments

LOS ANGELES (AP) — Rapper DaBaby offered another apology Monday while facing heavy backlash after he made crude and homophobic remarks at a recent Miami-area music festival. The Grammy-nominated performer said he was misinformed for his comments about HIV/AIDS in the post, which came a day after the rapper was cut from Lollapalooza’s lineup in Chicago.

Comments / 0

Community Policy