NBA Finals: Check Out Crazy Photo Of Bucks' Giannis Antetokounmpo At Championship Parade On Thursday

Giannis Antetokounmpo Tweeted out a photo from the championship parade in Milwaukee on Thursday.

The Tweet with the photo can be seen in a post that is embedded below from Antetokounmpo's Twitter account.

The Bucks beat the Suns 105-98 in Game 6 on Tuesday to win the NBA Championship.

The Milwaukee Bucks were 4.5-point favorites in Game 6 of the NBA Finals against the Phoenix Suns on Tuesday night, according to FanDuel.

Related stories on NBA basketball