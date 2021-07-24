Cancel
NBA

NBA Finals: Check Out Crazy Photo Of Bucks' Giannis Antetokounmpo At Championship Parade On Thursday

By Ben Stinar
 8 days ago

Giannis Antetokounmpo Tweeted out a photo from the championship parade in Milwaukee on Thursday.

The Tweet with the photo can be seen in a post that is embedded below from Antetokounmpo's Twitter account.

The Bucks beat the Suns 105-98 in Game 6 on Tuesday to win the NBA Championship.

The Milwaukee Bucks were 4.5-point favorites in Game 6 of the NBA Finals against the Phoenix Suns on Tuesday night, according to FanDuel.

Related stories on NBA basketball

  • PACERS INTRODUCE RICK CARLISLE: The Indiana Pacers had a zoom press conference to introduce new head coach Rick Carlisle. The NBA Champion head coach spent the last 13 years in Dallas with the Mavericks, and he returns to Indiana, where he has already been an assistant coach and a head coach. CLICK HERE.
  • PACERS HIRE LLOYD PIERCE AS ASSISTANT COACH: The Indiana Pacers have hired former Atlanta Hawks head coach Lloyd Pierce to be their lead assistant coach on Rick Carlisle's new coaching staff, according to ESPN's Adrian Wojnarowski. Pierce spent two and a half seasons as the head coach of the Hawks before being fired in the middle of this season. He's also been an assistant for the Grizzlies, 76ers, Cavaliers and Warriors. CLICK HERE.
  • PACERS TRY TO TRADE FOR BEN SIMMONS? According to Jason Dumas of Bleacher Report, the Indiana Pacers tried to trade for Philadelphia 76ers All-Star Ben Simmons. The offer, according to Dumas, involved Malcolm Brogdon and a first-round pick being sent to Philadelphia in exchange for the All-Star. CLICK HERE.

AllPacers is a FanNation channel dedicated to covering the Indiana Pacers

Related
NBAPosted by
FanSided

Milwaukee Bucks select “most bizarre” player in 2021 NBA Draft

The Milwaukee Bucks began the day of the 2021 NBA Draft with the 31st overall pick and ended it with two late second-rounders and two more future second-round selections. Before the draft began, Milwaukee shipped the first pick in the second round to the Indiana Pacers in exchange for the 54th and 60th selections as well as two future second-round picks (one in 2024 and another in 2026).
NBAPosted by
AllPacers

NBA Draft Report: Wizards And Pacers Make A Trade

The Washington Wizards and Indiana Pacers have made a trade, according to Shams Charania of The Athletic. The Pacers will send point guard Aaron Holiday and the 31st overall pick to Washington for Isaiah Jackson (who was the 22nd overall pick). The Tweets from Charania can be seen in posts...
NBAPosted by
AllPacers

Report: Golden State Warriors Want Pacers' Chris Duarte?

The Indiana Pacers drafted Chris Duarte with the 13th overall pick on Thursday night in the 2021 NBA Draft, and according to J. Michael of the IndyStar, the Golden State Warriors tried to trade for him. The report from Michael can be seen in a post that is embedded below...
NBAESPN

Thousands turn out for Milwaukee Bucks' NBA championship parade

MILWAUKEE -- Thousands of fans lined downtown Milwaukee streets on Thursday to catch a glimpse of their beloved Bucks in a parade to celebrate the city's first NBA championship in half a century. Six police officers on horseback clopped past cheering fans at the head of a procession that included...
NBALas Cruces Sun-News

Milwaukee Bucks' Giannis Antetokounmpo caps extraordinary postseason as NBA Finals MVP

Giannis Antetokounmpo completed the career most valuable player trifecta by being named the Bill Russell NBA Finals MVP on Tuesday night after the Milwaukee Bucks’ 105-98 championship-clinching victory over the Phoenix Suns at Fiserv Forum. Antetokounmpo becomes just the 11th player in league history to have won the regular-season MVP...

