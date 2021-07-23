Top Trip Picks

A few of the Chattanooga area’s experts share their top choices for wine in 2022 – plus, tips on how to pair, pour, and savor flavor like a sommelier. Establishing itself as one of California’s premier sparklers, the Roederer Estate Brut builds on the 200-year-old winemaking tradition begun by their French counterpart, Champagne Louis Roederer – makers of the famed Cristal. This wine is crisp and elegant with complex pear, spice, and hazelnut flavors, and it’s fresh and lightly fruity with elegant bubbles that roll across your palate. This is a perfect bottle to pop open for a date night or celebrate a great achievement, but don’t forget that the Roederer Estate Brut is not just for toasting! It’s also wonderful for brunches, sushi, and my all-time favorite: fried chicken.

CHATTANOOGA, TN ・ 14 DAYS AGO