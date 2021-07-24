Cancel
NBA: Carmelo Anthony Tweets A Photo With Los Angeles Lakers' LeBron James

By Ben Stinar
 8 days ago

Carmelo Anthony posted a photo on Twitter on Friday of himself, his son, LeBron James and James' son.

The photo can be seen in a post that is embedded below from Anthony's Twitter account.

James and the Los Angeles Lakers lost in the first round of the playoffs to the Phoenix Suns, while Anthony and the Portland Trail Blazers lost to the Denver Nuggets in the first round of the playoffs.

Anthony is a free agent this off-season.

  • PACERS INTRODUCE RICK CARLISLE: The Indiana Pacers had a zoom press conference to introduce new head coach Rick Carlisle. The NBA Champion head coach spent the last 13 years in Dallas with the Mavericks, and he returns to Indiana, where he has already been an assistant coach and a head coach. CLICK HERE.
  • PACERS HIRE LLOYD PIERCE AS ASSISTANT COACH: The Indiana Pacers have hired former Atlanta Hawks head coach Lloyd Pierce to be their lead assistant coach on Rick Carlisle's new coaching staff, according to ESPN's Adrian Wojnarowski. Pierce spent two and a half seasons as the head coach of the Hawks before being fired in the middle of this season. He's also been an assistant for the Grizzlies, 76ers, Cavaliers and Warriors. CLICK HERE.
  • PACERS TRY TO TRADE FOR BEN SIMMONS? According to Jason Dumas of Bleacher Report, the Indiana Pacers tried to trade for Philadelphia 76ers All-Star Ben Simmons. The offer, according to Dumas, involved Malcolm Brogdon and a first-round pick being sent to Philadelphia in exchange for the All-Star. CLICK HERE.

