Broken Bow Senior Legion Baseball Team Wins Opener at Area Tournament

The Broken Bow American Legion seniors baseball team advanced to the winner’s bracket of the Class B Area 6 tournament in Minden on Friday with an impressive 9-1 win over Cozad in five innings. Cozad scored first with a run off Broken Bow starting pitcher Eli Coble but that would be the only run Coble would surrender. Coble was very efficient pitching a complete game on just 51 pitches surrendering 1 run on 3 hits, striking out 3, and walking just one. Broken Bow’s offense was strong as well scoring 9 runs on 9 hits. The big inning for Broken Bow was the third when they batted through the order and scored 5 runs. Max Denson was 2 for 3 with a double and 2 RBI. Austin Harvey also had a multi-hit game going 2 for 3 with 2 runs scored and an RBI.