Broken Bow, NE

Broken Bow Senior Legion Baseball Team Wins Opener at Area Tournament

By Brent Apperson
Sand Hills Express
 11 days ago

Cover picture for the articleThe Broken Bow American Legion seniors baseball team advanced to the winner’s bracket of the Class B Area 6 tournament in Minden on Friday with an impressive 9-1 win over Cozad in five innings. Cozad scored first with a run off Broken Bow starting pitcher Eli Coble but that would be the only run Coble would surrender. Coble was very efficient pitching a complete game on just 51 pitches surrendering 1 run on 3 hits, striking out 3, and walking just one. Broken Bow’s offense was strong as well scoring 9 runs on 9 hits. The big inning for Broken Bow was the third when they batted through the order and scored 5 runs. Max Denson was 2 for 3 with a double and 2 RBI. Austin Harvey also had a multi-hit game going 2 for 3 with 2 runs scored and an RBI.

sandhillsexpress.com

Comments / 0

