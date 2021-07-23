Tula Belle Rediker

On Nov. 6, 2021, Sister Lola Bell Rigmaiden James departed her earthly life to begin her everlasting life with her Lord and Savior. Lola was born on March 13, 1939, in the home of her grandparents to the Late Reverend Joshua and Norine Fowler Rigmaiden in Weirgate, Texas. She was reared in the Mossville Community where she learned to work and worship beside her parents. Lola attended and graduated from Mossville High School in 1958. She then continued her studies and graduated from McNeese State University with a Bachelor’s Degree in Early Education. Even at an early age, she loved to entertain and was a pastry chef in her younger days at PPG cafeteria. Lola married Jessie James in 1960 and to their union 2 children were born, Joshua and Jacqueline. Lola loved the Mossville community and raised her family there. She was adamant that there be Sunday Dinner and that is was fully prepared before attending church.

LAKE CHARLES, LA ・ 3 DAYS AGO