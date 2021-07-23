ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Tula Belle Rediker

 2021-07-23

Cover picture for the articleTula Belle Rediker, age 90 of Joelton, Tennessee, died Sunday, July 18, 2021 at the Residence of Alive Hospice in Nashville. Funeral services will be conducted at New Hope Free Will Baptist Church in Joelton at 2:00 PM on Saturday, July 24, with Bro. Corey Minter officiating. Burial will follow in...

