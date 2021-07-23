“True Colors in American History” collection introduced at the Bradford library

The books consist of everything from a narrative by Frederick Douglass to “Red Cloud: A Lakota Story on War and Surrender.”. These books and more than 140 others, as well as DVDs, audio books and children’s short stories are part of the new “True Colors in American History; The Impact of America’s People of Color On Its Progress and Identity” collection now permanently housed at the Bradford Area Public Library. The collection, introduced to the community Thursday during a reception, is the result of a collaboration between the library and the YW. The reception included speeches by YW Executive Director Vanessa Castano and Bradford library executive director Hannah Dewey.