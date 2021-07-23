Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Bradford, PA

“True Colors in American History” collection introduced at the Bradford library

By KATE DAY SAGER Era Reporter
Bradford Era
 10 days ago

Cover picture for the articleThe books consist of everything from a narrative by Frederick Douglass to “Red Cloud: A Lakota Story on War and Surrender.”. These books and more than 140 others, as well as DVDs, audio books and children’s short stories are part of the new “True Colors in American History; The Impact of America’s People of Color On Its Progress and Identity” collection now permanently housed at the Bradford Area Public Library. The collection, introduced to the community Thursday during a reception, is the result of a collaboration between the library and the YW. The reception included speeches by YW Executive Director Vanessa Castano and Bradford library executive director Hannah Dewey.

www.bradfordera.com

Comments / 0

RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
Library, PA
Bradford, PA
Government
Local
Pennsylvania Government
City
Bradford, PA
Local
Pennsylvania Entertainment
IN THIS ARTICLE
#American History#Color#The Impact Of America#Yw
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Books & Literature
News Break
Entertainment
News Break
Politics
Related
Congress & CourtsPosted by
CNN

Lindsey Graham tests positive for Covid-19 and has had ‘flu-like symptoms’ despite being vaccinated

CNN — Republican Sen. Lindsey Graham of South Carolina announced Monday that he has tested positive for Covid-19 despite being vaccinated and has experienced “flu-like symptoms,” but said that he now has only “mild symptoms” and is very glad he had been vaccinated because “without vaccination I am certain I would not feel as well as I do now.”
Congress & CourtsPosted by
The Hill

Biden, Pelosi struggle with end of eviction ban

President Biden and congressional Democrats are locked in a stalemate over who bears responsibility for extending a federal eviction ban that lapsed Sunday. Millions of Americans are facing homelessness after a push to extend the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention's (CDC) eviction ban collapsed Friday in a mess of Democratic finger-pointing.
CelebritiesPosted by
The Associated Press

Kathy Griffin says she is undergoing surgery for lung cancer

Kathy Griffin has revealed that she is undergoing surgery for lung cancer and her doctors are optimistic she “should be up and running around as usual in a month or less.”. The comedian took to Instagram and Twitter Monday to say her cancer was caught early and confined to her left lung. The surgery will result in half her left lung being removed.
SportsPosted by
NBC News

Team USA gymnast Jade Carey wins Olympic gold in floor exercise final

Jade Carey took home her first Olympic medal after capturing gold in the women's individual floor exercise final Monday at the Tokyo Olympics. Carey, 21, was the second to compete on the floor, twisting, tumbling and flipping her way onto the top spot on the podium. Carey, who failed to win a medal in the individual all-around and the vault finals, placed first with a score of 14.366, ahead of Vanessa Ferrari, of Italy, who won silver with a score of 14.200. Mai Murakami, of Japan, and Angelina Melnikova, of Russia, tied for bronze with a score of 14.1665.
CelebritiesPosted by
The Associated Press

DaBaby offers 2nd apology after recent homophobic comments

LOS ANGELES (AP) — Rapper DaBaby offered another apology Monday while facing heavy backlash after he made crude and homophobic remarks at a recent Miami-area music festival. The Grammy-nominated performer said he was misinformed for his comments about HIV/AIDS in the post, which came a day after the rapper was cut from Lollapalooza’s lineup in Chicago.

Comments / 0

Community Policy