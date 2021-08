The United States is currently experiencing its sharpest growth ever in older adults. Those over 65 now number approximately 57 million. Medicare statistics show that by 2050, that number will grow to over 80 million and a very large percentage of those will be in the 85+ category. That is the category that requires the most long-term care or, in government-speak, LTSS or long-term services and supports. Today, fewer than 10% of adults over 65 require LTSS. However, by age 90, that percentage will swell to over 50%.