Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
El Paso, TX

4,000 including ABC-7 lose power in storms; Las Cruces hard hit

By Jim Parker
Posted by 
KVIA ABC-7
KVIA ABC-7
 8 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3UUykg_0b6LhWIp00

EL PASO, Texas — Around 4,000 El Paso Electric customers lost power Friday evening amidst severe thunderstorms rolling through the region.

ABC-7’s studios in west El Paso were among those business and homes that lost power. As a result, KVIA was off the air for time on Friday night until a backup generator could kick-in; most notably, the ABC-7 at 6 newscast wasn't broadcast.

The scattered power outages in the region on Friday night spanned from west El Paso up along I-10 through Anthony and onward to Las Cruces, which utility officials said was the top area impacted.

An EPE spokesman said high winds were the likely cause of many of the outages.

The number of outages were down to 1,700 as of 11 p.m. Friday and EPE tweeted that crews worked overnight into Saturday morning "to restore power as quickly and safely as possible."

The company's outage map still reflected a few scattered outages totaling 72 customers as of early Saturday afternoon.

The post 4,000 including ABC-7 lose power in storms; Las Cruces hard hit appeared first on KVIA .

Comments / 0

KVIA ABC-7

KVIA ABC-7

El Paso, TX
5K+
Followers
3K+
Post
2M+
Views
ABOUT

Local news and information in El Paso, TX and Las Cruces, NM from KVIA ABC-7 Where News Comes First.

 https://kvia.com
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Local
Texas Business
City
Las Cruces, NM
City
El Paso, TX
El Paso, TX
Industry
State
Texas State
Local
Texas Industry
Las Cruces, NM
Business
Las Cruces, NM
Industry
El Paso, TX
Business
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Extreme Weather#El Paso Electric#Epe
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Weather
News Break
Economy
News Break
Environment
News Break
Energy Industry
News Break
Industry
Related
El Paso, TXPosted by
KVIA ABC-7

Motorist hurt as cars collide, triggering rollover near downtown El Paso

EL PASO, Texas -- Two vehicles collided at an intersection near downtown El Paso on Friday afternoon, triggering a rollover that injured a motorist. That crash happened just before 12:30 p.m. at Yandell Drive and Santa Fe Street in the city's Sunset Heights area. Witnesses to the collision told ABC-7 that one of the cars The post Motorist hurt as cars collide, triggering rollover near downtown El Paso appeared first on KVIA.
El Paso, TXPosted by
KVIA ABC-7

El Paso water parks, pools reduce hours as school year starts

EL PASO, Texas – As many El Paso area school kids are headed back to the classrooms, officials announced they are reducing hours at city-owned water parks and county-operated swimming pools. With the earlier start to the school year, city and county leaders believe there will be a reduced demand among families for water recreation. As The post El Paso water parks, pools reduce hours as school year starts appeared first on KVIA.
El Paso, TXPosted by
KVIA ABC-7

Man dies after early morning shooting in east El Paso

EL PASO, Texas -- A man shot and critically wounded early Saturday morning in east El Paso later died at a local hospital, authorities told ABC-7. Detectives were summoned to 2309 Villa Plata Drive, where the shooting took place around 4 a.m. Police said the man who was shot suffered life-threatening injuries and was rushed The post Man dies after early morning shooting in east El Paso appeared first on KVIA.
Fort Bliss, TXPosted by
KVIA ABC-7

Fort Bliss mandates masks due to El Paso’s ‘substantial’ virus risk

FORT BLISS, Texas -- Military personnel and all others visiting Fort Bliss must return to wearing face masks indoors on the U.S. Army post due to “substantial community transmission” of Covid-19 in the El Paso area, the commanding general said in a new order that takes effect immediately. In a memo drafted late Friday and The post Fort Bliss mandates masks due to El Paso’s ‘substantial’ virus risk appeared first on KVIA.
El Paso, TXPosted by
KVIA ABC-7

Man clings to life after east El Paso shooting

EL PASO, Texas -- A man was hospitalized in critical condition following an early Saturday morning shooting in east El Paso. Detectives were summoned to the shooting scene at 2309 Viilla Plata Drive just before 5 a.m. Police said the man who was shot was rushed to a local hospital with life-threatening injuries. Authorities didn't The post Man clings to life after east El Paso shooting appeared first on KVIA.
El Paso, TXPosted by
KVIA ABC-7

Paramedics thought El Paso woman had fallen, end up helping in another way

EL PASO, Texas -- Life Ambulance Service's emergency medical technicians were dropping off a patient at a nursing home when they thought they saw a senior citizen lying on the ground. The paramedics instinctively pulled over to see if the woman was all right. With Mary Ann Walley on the ground a few feet from The post Paramedics thought El Paso woman had fallen, end up helping in another way appeared first on KVIA.
El Paso, TXPosted by
KVIA ABC-7

2 injured as cars collide, overturn in northeast El Paso

EL PASO, Texas — Two people were injured after a northeast El Paso car crash early Friday that resulted in two vehicles overturned. It happened at 11400 Gateway South and McCombs. First-responders took two collision victims to local hospitals with non-life threatening injuries. Investigators didn’t indicate what led up to the crash; no further details The post 2 injured as cars collide, overturn in northeast El Paso appeared first on KVIA.
El Paso, TXPosted by
KVIA ABC-7

Caught on video: Massive gusher results from Lower Valley water main break

EL PASO, Texas -- A Lower Valley water main break on Wednesday evening resulted in a massive gusher behind Bel Air High School. The incident involving the erupting 6-inch water line on Venado Drive was captured on video by ABC-7 viewer Daniel De La Cruz. There was no word on what triggered the line's rupture, The post Caught on video: Massive gusher results from Lower Valley water main break appeared first on KVIA.
AgriculturePosted by
KVIA ABC-7

Chile harvest starts early for southern New Mexico farmers

HATCH, New Mexico — The aroma of fresh roasted green chiles is already wafting through southern New Mexico as some farmers are getting a jumpstart on the harvest. The earlier start to the season is the result of some much needed rain, cooler temperatures and a change in the way some farmers are planting the state's most The post Chile harvest starts early for southern New Mexico farmers appeared first on KVIA.
El Paso, TXPosted by
KVIA ABC-7

WATCH: Iconic Blue Flame Building lights up downtown El Paso skyline

EL PASO, Texas -- On Tuesday night, the blue flame atop the former El Paso Natural Gas building in downtown El Paso was shining bright once again. The lighting came after a grand opening ceremony held earlier in the day for the re-named Blue Flame Building at 304 Texas Avenue, which is now owned by The post WATCH: Iconic Blue Flame Building lights up downtown El Paso skyline appeared first on KVIA.
El Paso, TXPosted by
KVIA ABC-7

1-year-old girl hospitalized after nearly drowning in west El Paso pool

EL PASO, Texas -- A young girl was hospitalized after nearly drowning in a swimming pool at a west El Paso home on Wednesday. The 1-year-old child was rescued about 11:20 a.m. in the 1360 block of Desert Canyon Drive after authorities responded to a drowning call. First-responders said the girl was rushed to a The post 1-year-old girl hospitalized after nearly drowning in west El Paso pool appeared first on KVIA.
El Paso, TXPosted by
KVIA ABC-7

Pedestrian struck, killed by car along busy east El Paso street

EL PASO, Texas -- A pedestrian was struck by a car and killed Tuesday night along a busy east El Paso street. Traffic investigators were summoned to the deadly scene on Lee Trevino and Gateway West around 9:30 p.m. Police advised east side motorists to avoid the area, saying that both north and southbound Lee The post Pedestrian struck, killed by car along busy east El Paso street appeared first on KVIA.
El Paso, TXPosted by
KVIA ABC-7

70-year-old San Antonio man hit by car, killed in east El Paso

UPDATE, July 29: Police on Thursday released the identity of the 70-year-old man struck by a car and killed earlier in the week along the 1300 block of N. Lee Trevino on El Paso's east side. The victim was identified as Lorenzo Castano of San Antonio, Texas. Police didn't indicate if they knew why Castano The post 70-year-old San Antonio man hit by car, killed in east El Paso appeared first on KVIA.
El Paso, TXPosted by
KVIA ABC-7

Train hits pedestrian along Border Highway in downtown El Paso

EL PASO, Texas -- A train struck a pedestrian late Monday night along the Border Highway at mile-marker 17 in the downtown area, according to El Paso police. Traffic investigators were summoned about 11:30 p.m. to the incident scene near Loop 375 and S. Stanton Street. There was no word from police as to whether The post Train hits pedestrian along Border Highway in downtown El Paso appeared first on KVIA.
El Paso, TXPosted by
KVIA ABC-7

Amarillo man was pedestrian hit, killed in El Paso rail yard

UPDATE, July 29: El Paso police on Thursday identified the man struck and killed by a train earlier this week near the Union Pacific Railroad Yard. The victim was 42-year-old Alejandro Dimas of Amarillo, Texas. Police, however, didn't provide any further details surrounding his death - or indicate why the Amarillo man was in the The post Amarillo man was pedestrian hit, killed in El Paso rail yard appeared first on KVIA.
Deming, NMPosted by
KVIA ABC-7

Hiker rescued after being caught in flood, stranded for days in Gila National Forest

DEMING, New Mexico – A missing hiker who got caught up in a flash flood in a southern New Mexico forest was finally rescued after being stranded for four days without food or water, officials said Wednesday. The man became trapped over the weekend in the Gila National Forest after heavy rains triggered flooding in an The post Hiker rescued after being caught in flood, stranded for days in Gila National Forest appeared first on KVIA.
El Paso, TXPosted by
KVIA ABC-7

70-year-old man not in crosswalk is struck, killed in east El Paso

UPDATE, July 28: Police on Wednesday said it was a 70-year-old man who was struck by a car and killed the previous night along the 1300 block of N. Lee Trevino on El Paso's east side. The victim's name wasn't yet released as family had yet to be notified, police said. Investigators indicated the man The post 70-year-old man not in crosswalk is struck, killed in east El Paso appeared first on KVIA.
El Paso, TXPosted by
KVIA ABC-7

Body of man in his 30s pulled from Rio Grande in Lower Valley

EL PASO, Texas -- A man's body was pulled by firefighters from the Rio Grande along the U.S.-Mexico border in the Lower Valley on Monday afternoon. El Paso Fire Department divers retrieved the body about 2 p.m. after it was spotted floating by the U.S. Border Patrol and Mexico National Guard on the northern river The post Body of man in his 30s pulled from Rio Grande in Lower Valley appeared first on KVIA.
El Paso, TXPosted by
KVIA ABC-7

El Paso’s weekly reported Covid-19 death toll jumps to 25

EL PASO, Texas -- Public health officials on Monday reported 25 deaths due to Covid-19 in El Paso County over the past week, with the youngest two victims being in their 30s. The number of weekly deaths tallied by the El Paso health department marked a significant increase over the prior three weeks, which saw The post El Paso’s weekly reported Covid-19 death toll jumps to 25 appeared first on KVIA.
El Paso, TXPosted by
KVIA ABC-7

Iconic Blue Flame Building to reignite downtown EP skyline

EL PASO, Texas -- Starting Tuesday night, the blue flame atop the former El Paso Natural Gas building in downtown El Paso will shine once again. A grand opening ceremony was held earlier in the day for the re-named Blue Flame Building at 304 Texas Avenue, which is now owned by the Housing Authority of The post Iconic Blue Flame Building to reignite downtown EP skyline appeared first on KVIA.

Comments / 0

Community Policy