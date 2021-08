Now on Hulu, The Resort deposits four dipshits in an abandoned hotel so they can be slaughtered by a supernatural entity. That’s the plot. It’s about as basic-bitch as a horror movie concept gets. But that doesn’t mean it’s necessarily bad — perhaps a back-to-basics scarefest will be refreshing in the face of so much snooty arthouse horror (like all the recent Midsommar ripoffs) and high-concept throwback regurge (like Fear Street). Now let’s see if The Resort gives us something fresh, or just resorts to all the usual stuff.