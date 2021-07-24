Cancel
Internet

Google Announces New Timeline for Privacy Sandbox

 8 days ago

This evening, Google announced a new and more detailed timeline for implementing its Privacy Sandbox, which includes FLoC and Fledge. "The Privacy Sandbox proposals are in various stages of development," the Privacy Sandbox website notes. "This timeline reflects when we expect new technologies will be ready to support key use cases, so that Chrome can responsibly phase out third-party cookies. Information may change and will be updated monthly."

