2021 Stats: 33 G, 29 GF, 31.2 IP, 0.57 ERA, 20 Saves, 46.2 K%, 8.6 BB%, 2.0 rWAR. Undoubtedly the biggest potential reliever available who would make the biggest difference in any bullpen you’d insert him in. He is looking just as dominant as he was when he was in his “prime” as part of the Atlanta Braves all those years ago. He is a potential free agent with a team option for 2022. A $1 million buyout could save you if he turns back into a pumpkin, which is never out of the realm when dealing with a reliever in a Phillies bullpen. I could see Kimbrel getting packaged with Bryant, though the Phillies would have to do some creative things financially to stay under their self-mandated luxury tax threshold.