I have a Clemson Finance degree and a UNC MBA. My experience at UNC was on another level compared to my Clemson classes, and the UNC MBA is a top 20 program. But I do agree, looking at the athletic/academic scandal, there is no way the administration didn't know that it was going on. At least within the athletic department, kids were intentionally pushed toward those classes and majors. One of the investigations found a presentation was delivered to the basketball coaches, if I'm remembering correctly, after one teacher or department head retired with concerns it would affect athletes now. UNC got away with years of cheating though that scandal with no punishment.