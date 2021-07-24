Congressman LaMalfa addresses wildfire threat in the Northstate
REDDING, Calif — As wildfires continue to be an ongoing issue in California, what efforts are being made by lawmakers in the Northstate?. On July 15, a bipartisan press call was held to discuss efforts in responding to wildfires across the Western region. Congressman Doug LaMalfa, Congressman John Garamendi, along other Bipartisan Wildfire Caucus members sent a letter to Congress about the severity of needing aid funding for wildfire prevention.krcrtv.com
