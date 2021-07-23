Matt Damon and Ben Affleck Team Up Again! | Loren

Cancel
Matt Damon and Ben Affleck Team Up Again!

By Donna D
kolafm.com
 10 days ago

Cover picture for the articleWe all remember the last time Matt Damon and Ben Affleck got together to write a screen play…they ended up winning the 1997 Oscar for “Good Will Hunting”. It looks like they both are at it again, recently the two reunited to write and star in “The Last Duel” which is drama about a 14th-Century Knight. According to Matt Damon, the new screenplay process was so successful versus the last time they teamed up, that it looks like there will be more collaborations in their future. Check out the new movie trailer below. The “Last Duel” is to be released October 15, 2021.

