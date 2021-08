Despite everything the world has gone through to get here, the Tokyo 2020 Olympics are happening… in 2021. They start this upcoming Friday, July 23rd and will last for 16 days concluding with a closing ceremony on Sunday, August 8th. They were supposed to take place last year but were delayed due to the pandemic, and now athletes from all over the world have gathered in Japan to compete on the world’s stage amidst all sorts of COVID-19-related restrictions. You can catch the opening ceremonies live at 4am PT/7am ET on Friday on NBC, and official coverage of the events begins at 4:30pm PT later that same day. You can find all the details on where and how to stream all the action in our very own Olympics streaming guide.