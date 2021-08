Three Cincinnati Reds starting pitchers are rostered in more ESPN standard fantasy baseball leagues than wily left-hander Wade Miley, who beat the New York Mets on Tuesday for his eighth win, allowing just one earned run and striking out eight. Miley has the best ERA and WHIP among the Cincinnati starters, relying mainly on a cutter that averages 85.4 mph, along with an effective changeup that continues to induce soft contact. Still, it seems fantasy managers continue to have only soft interest in adding the 34-year-old veteran.