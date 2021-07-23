Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Dare County, NC

Dare County Land Transfers

By Outer Banks Voice
outerbanksvoice.com
 9 days ago

Cover picture for the articleCottrell Christopher Dale from Bieber Timothy W/014822734—Lot 734 Sec 7 Kinnakeet Shores/$429,900/Improved Residential. Borum David Tyson from Mayes Betty Wells/013690000—Lot 64 Sec 3 Hatt Colony/$278,000/Improved Residential. Minton Stephen from Avon Life Saving Station Dev/014693017—Unit 102 Avon Life Saving/$199,000/Condo. Colington. Dalton Stephen M from Schroeder Eric/030739000—Lot 82 Sec B Watersedge/$135,900/Vacant Residential.

www.outerbanksvoice.com

Comments / 0

RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Dare County, NC
Government
County
Dare County, NC
IN THIS ARTICLE
#David Tyson#Anthony David#Hatt Colony#Avon Life#Vacant Residential#Montelione#Tracy Llc#Bertone#Ocean Reef Hotel Llc#Kitty Hawk House#T B Homes Inc#Improved Residential#Hwh Ventures Llc#Roquena Jones Rita#Farr#Ingress Egress#J H Rental#Southern#Chicahauk 600 000#Wanchese Seafood Ins
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Economy
News Break
Politics
News Break
Real Estate
Related
Congress & CourtsNBC News

Senate introduces the details of the bipartisan infrastructure package

WASHINGTON — Senators introduced the long-awaited text of their bipartisan infrastructure bill Sunday, aiming to pass the massive measure before the end of the week. Senate Majority Leader Chuck Schumer, D-N.Y., said he would push forward with amendments to the $1 trillion bill, which senators were finalizing through the weekend.
WorldPosted by
NBC News

Japan shelters Belarusian sprinter who sought to flee the Olympics

TOKYO — A Belarusian sprinter was under the protection of Japanese authorities Monday, a day after she made a dash for freedom at a Tokyo-area airport, claiming her team was forcing her to return home after she publicly criticized her coaches at the Olympics. The sprinter, Krystsina Tsimanouskaya, sought the...
SportsPosted by
NBC News

Simone Biles pulls out of floor competition

TOKYO — U.S. gymnastics superstar Simone Biles has withdrawn from the final floor event, USA Gymnastics said Sunday. That leaves Biles only one event left to possibly compete in — the balance beam contest on Tuesday. “Simone has withdrawn from the event final for floor and will make a decision...
New York City, NYPosted by
NBC News

10 people shot in alleged gang attack in New York City, police say

Ten people were shot in the New York City borough of Queens on Saturday night, according to the New York City Police department. Two gun men approached a group of people on foot near 99th Street and 37th Avenue in Queens on Saturday evening while brandishing weapons, NYPD Patrol Borough Queens North Assistant Chief and Commanding Officer Galen Frierson said during a press conference on Sunday.

Comments / 0

Community Policy