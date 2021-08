One hundred and four days since Atlanta United kicked off the 2021 season on a sunny Saturday in April in Orlando, the Five Stripes are back where it all began. Not much has gone to plan since that 0-0 draw in Week 1. Gabriel Heinze’s run in charge of Atlanta has already come to a close and the Five Stripes are stuck in the lower depths of the Eastern Conference. There’s still time to turn the year around, however. The first two games of Rob Valentino’s tenure have already boasted major improvements in performance, though it hasn’t translated to results yet.