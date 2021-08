The Vikings' first Friday practice of training camp featured a big crowd, sunny skies, and a whole lot of entertaining football. The competition and intensity level was high, to the point where the first little scuffle of camp took place between Armon Watts and Garrett Bradbury. But there was also a fun, confident vibe to the practice, with players celebrating with each other between plays, dancing, talking trash, and generally demonstrating the chemistry that this team is building. Whether it was 1-on-1, 7-on-7, or 11-on-11 reps, they were going full speed despite pads not coming on until next week. The increased number of live reps we saw led to a bunch of highlight plays that gave the thousands of fans on hand reason to cheer.