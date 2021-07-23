Cancel
Golf

Jeongeun Lee6 ties majors record, takes lead at Evian

By Field Level Media
Gwinnett Daily Post
 9 days ago

Jeongeun Lee6 birdied her final four holes Friday at the Amundi Evian Championship to shoot a 10-under-par 61 and tie the lowest round ever in major championship history. She led after the second round with a 36-hole total of 127, good for 15-under par. That also was a record for two rounds in a men's or women's major championship, breaking the 128 shot by Brooks Koepka at the 2019 PGA Championship. South Korean In Gee Chun shot a 129 at the 2016 Evian Championship.

