Who wants some Vampires vs Werewolves action in 4K Ultra HD Blu-ray?. Just in time for the Halloween season - Sony Pictures is bringing Underworld Limited Edition 5-Movie Collection to 4K Ultra HD Blu-ray. The already available 4K releases of Underworld and Underworld: Blood Wars will be included - so those waiting for single releases of the other three films may have to wait a bit longer or just jump in on this limited edition 10-disc 4K UHD + Blu-ray + Digital set. Each film gets an HDR10 presentation with a Dolby Atmos audio mix to match.