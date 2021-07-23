Cancel
Glenwood Drive-In Is A Tiny, Old-School Drive-In That Might Be One Of The Best Kept Secrets In Connecticut

By Kim Magaraci
Only In Connecticut
Only In Connecticut
 9 days ago

There’s nothing like dinner at the Drive-In to make you feel like a kid again. Connecticut is home to a handful of old-fashioned diners and drive-ins, and each one offers its own take on classic Americana food. One of our favorites can be found in Hamden, right on Whitney Ave in the heart of town.

The Glenwood Drive-In is the perfect place to come for a quick and delicious bite to eat any time you're traveling through New Haven County.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=30bKOp_0b6LOL5P00
Facebook / Glenwood Drive-In

This family-favorite restaurant was founded in 1955, and has been serving up homestyle food ever since!

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4YUmCC_0b6LOL5P00
Facebook / Glenwood Drive-In

When you walk in, you'll feel like you stepped back in time. Grab a seat at the counter or settle in to a booth and enjoy the simple decor and the smell of tasty food being grilled up.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4WBpD6_0b6LOL5P00
Tripadvisor / ct-cruisers

The signature food here is the hot dog. It's an American classic - but the Glenwood puts their own twist on their creations!

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0qbXec_0b6LOL5P00
Facebook / Glenwood Drive-In

Go for a classic dog with ketchup, relish, or mustard, or kick it up a notch and order a chili dog, a cheese dog, or... a chili cheese dog!

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3rVvuv_0b6LOL5P00
Facebook / Glenwood Drive-In

You might not expect to find seafood on a drive-in menu, but you wouldn't be wrong to order a lobster roll here.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0CYRaG_0b6LOL5P00
Facebook / Glenwood Drive-In

They also serve shrimp and clam strips! You'll really find a bit of everything on the menu, from chicken to softshell crabs.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4ABVdL_0b6LOL5P00
Facebook / Glenwood Drive-In

Whatever you choose to order as your main course, don't forget to pair it with a side of frings - their combo of fries and onion rings that's hard to pass up.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0IpBHR_0b6LOL5P00
Facebook / Glenwood Drive-In

Learn more about the Glenwood Drive-In on their website , where you’ll find a bit about the history of this restaurant, along with their upcoming events and the full menu.

The post Glenwood Drive-In Is A Tiny, Old-School Drive-In That Might Be One Of The Best Kept Secrets In Connecticut appeared first on Only In Your State.

Only In Connecticut

Only In Connecticut

From hidden waterfalls to the best hole-in-the-wall restaurants and attractions, Only In Connecticut is for people who LOVE the Constitution State. We publish one article per day, seven days a week, 365 days a year.

