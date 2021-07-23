Glenwood Drive-In Is A Tiny, Old-School Drive-In That Might Be One Of The Best Kept Secrets In Connecticut
There’s nothing like dinner at the Drive-In to make you feel like a kid again. Connecticut is home to a handful of old-fashioned diners and drive-ins, and each one offers its own take on classic Americana food. One of our favorites can be found in Hamden, right on Whitney Ave in the heart of town.
The Glenwood Drive-In is the perfect place to come for a quick and delicious bite to eat any time you're traveling through New Haven County.
This family-favorite restaurant was founded in 1955, and has been serving up homestyle food ever since!
When you walk in, you'll feel like you stepped back in time. Grab a seat at the counter or settle in to a booth and enjoy the simple decor and the smell of tasty food being grilled up.
The signature food here is the hot dog. It's an American classic - but the Glenwood puts their own twist on their creations!
Go for a classic dog with ketchup, relish, or mustard, or kick it up a notch and order a chili dog, a cheese dog, or... a chili cheese dog!
You might not expect to find seafood on a drive-in menu, but you wouldn't be wrong to order a lobster roll here.
They also serve shrimp and clam strips! You'll really find a bit of everything on the menu, from chicken to softshell crabs.
Whatever you choose to order as your main course, don't forget to pair it with a side of frings - their combo of fries and onion rings that's hard to pass up.
Learn more about the Glenwood Drive-In on their website , where you’ll find a bit about the history of this restaurant, along with their upcoming events and the full menu.
The post Glenwood Drive-In Is A Tiny, Old-School Drive-In That Might Be One Of The Best Kept Secrets In Connecticut appeared first on Only In Your State .
Comments / 0