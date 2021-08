NEW YORK -- So close. Just shy. Only inches from making some history. Instead of a record-tying eighth consecutive game with a home run Saturday, Joey Votto had to settle for an extremely hard-hit and very long single vs. the Mets in the top of the eighth inning. The first baseman finished 1-for-5 without a homer. As much as that may have stung, what hurt Votto and the Reds much more was blowing a late lead, missing some opportunities and ultimately losing the game, 5-4, in 10 innings at Citi Field.