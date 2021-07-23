Cancel
Richmond County, NC

NCGA honors former Richmond County representative

Melanie Goodwin, former state representative for Richmond County and active member of the community, passed away in 2020 following a decade-long battle with cancer.
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1ELO22_0b6LLQI100

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2j5lUw_0b6LLQI100

Wayne and Melanie Goodwin.

ROCKINGHAM — The General Assembly of North Carolina recently recognized the life and memory of Melanie Wade Goodwin, who passed away in September of 2020 following a decade-long battle with cancer.

Goodwin was elected to the House of Representatives in 2004, succeeding her husband, former Representative Wayne Goodwin, to represent the citizens of Richmond and Montgomery Counties.

“My family and I were moved greatly by the state House and Senate joint resolution this week honoring Melanie’s life, memory, and public service,” said Wayne Goodwin in an email.

More than 60 legislators co-sponsored House Joint Resolution 971 recognizing Goodwin.

“Melanie fought for great causes: children and families; small businesses; investments in public education and better pay for teachers; women’s rights; affordable healthcare; opportunities and justice; public safety; fair elections; and incentives for good jobs in rural communities like ours,” Wayne said.

There were 36 family members were in attendance for the recognition.

Goodwin was the first women to represent Richmond County in the General Assembly and the first sitting member to give birth while serving in office. She served three terms in the General Assembly from 2005 to 2010.

In 2000, Goodwin opened a solo law practice in Hamlet, where she focused on family law. She later added an additional office in Rockingham.

She lived in Richmond County for 13 years and was selected Richmond County Citizen of the Year. Goodwin’s children were born and raised in Richmond County.

According to the resolution, Goodwin was an active member of the First United Methodist Church in Rockingham and served as President of the Rockingham Junior Women’s Club (now Richmond Service League).

Goodwin was also President of the Richmond County Democratic Women and a member of the Richmond County Arts Council.

To support the Richmond County Daily Journal, subscribe at https://www.yourdailyjournal.com/subscribe or 910-817-3111.

Reach Matthew Sasser at 910-817-2671 or [email protected]

