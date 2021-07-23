Judge orders renewed body-cam video edit of slaying
RUTHERFORDTON — A judge ordered Friday a second video from a deputy’s body camera be produced after the first edited version was altered too much. Superior Court Judge William Wood ruled the body-cam footage taken during the Dec. 1, 2020 fatal shooting of Ethan Calton warrants another editing, which will be provided to the deceased’s family. Wood’s ruling suggests he, too, agrees the first edited video altered too many details.www.thedigitalcourier.com
