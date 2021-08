If Oliver Ekman-Larsson's agent was hoping to endear his client to members of the Vancouver Media, he's not off to a great start. As you'll likely recall, Ekman-Larsson was traded to the Canucks this weekend, along with Conor Garland, with Jay Beagle, Loui Eriksson, Antoine Roussel and picks going back to the Arizona Coyotes. The Yotes agreed to retain 12 percent of Ekman-Larsson's hefty salary, which carries an annual cap hit of $8.25 million for the next six seasons.