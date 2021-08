Dear Eartha, the kale I planted in my garden is going crazy, and there’s no way I can eat it all. There’s no issue with me composting it, right?. Congrats on your successful high altitude garden! Kale and other cool seasonal veggies thrive in our short mountain summers. So, if you’re up to your ears in leafy greens, or any other vegetables you’re growing at home, I encourage you to donate the extras before composting. Just like the five Rs of waste reduction, it’s far better to reduce food waste – in this case, by giving it away – instead of pitching it (even if you’re composting).