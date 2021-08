Sometimes, you’re just feeling it. And Hany Mukhtar was very much feeling it on Saturday night. Nashville SC’s first Designated Player vaulted himself into the spotlight of the global soccer community with a hat trick within the first 16 minutes of a 5-1 drubbing of Chicago Fire FC. It was the fastest hat trick from kickoff in Major League Soccer history, and the first hat trick ever by a Nashville SC player in MLS. Mukhtar scored in the 10’, 13’ and 16’ minutes to make history.