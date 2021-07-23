Cancel
Tennis

Naomi Osaka Lit The Olympic Cauldron At The Tokyo Opening Ceremony With Braids That Repped Her Country

By samjahsaulsberry
rnbcincy.com
 9 days ago

Although we don't need more reasons to love Naomi Osaka, she just gave us another one. The 23-year-old tennis champion lit the Olympic Cauldron at the opening ceremony in Tokyo last night with statement hair. She stood proudly as she performed her ceremonial duty, while sporting red and white braids that matched her country's flag.

