Marlins select former first-rounder Deven Marrero, designate RHP Andrew Bellatti

Deven Marrero is returning for a third stint with the Marlins. Butch Dill-USA TODAY Sports

The Marlins have designated right-hander Andrew Bellatti as part of a series of roster moves, per a team announcement. Miami also placed infielder/outfielder Jon Berti on the seven-day concussion IL, selected the contract of infielder Deven Marrero and recalled catcher Chad Wallach from Triple-A.

Bellatti, 29, pitched in two games with the Fish and wound up yielding five earned runs in just 2 1/3 innings of work. That marked his first major league appearance since a 2015 cup of coffee with the Rays, during which time he’d pitched to a 2.31 ERA with some more dubious peripheral marks. He might’ve gotten another look at some point in 2016 even in spite of a low strikeout rate and lofty walk rate, but shoulder troubles derailed much of his season. He pitched a total of just 14 innings that year and was eventually designated for assignment.

From there, Bellatti bounced to the Orioles on a minor league deal but was again derailed by injury. He never pitched for an O’s affiliate and had to parlay a stint with the then-independent Sugar Land Skeeters into another minor league look with the Yankees. He joined the Marlins on a minor league deal back on June 1 and quickly ascended to the majors once he posted a 2.03 ERA and 16-to-5 K/BB ratio in 13 1/3 innings. The Marlins will have a week to trade Bellatti, pass him through outright waivers or release him.

As for the other moves announced, the loss of Berti will strip the club of some speed and defensive versatility for the time being. The 31-year-old’s bat has taken a nosedive in 2021 — .210/.311/.313 after hitting .269/.362/.388 in 2019-20 — but Berti’s jack-of-all-trades skillset has still surely been appreciated by skipper Don Mattingly. He’s played every position on the diamond other than catcher and first base so far in 2021.

Marrero, a 2012 first-round pick of the Red Sox, will return for a third stint with the Marlins. He’s played in six games with the Fish since 2019 and gone 0-for-8 in that very minimal opportunity. Marrero is known as a solid defensive infielder, but his bat never developed as hope. He’s a .193/.244/.276 hitter in 351 MLB plate appearances and a .233/.291/.338 hitter in parts of seven Triple-A campaigns.