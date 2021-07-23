Cancel
Congress & Courts

Blake Moore introduces bipartisan wildfire prevention legislation

By Charlie Schill
cachevalleydaily.com
 11 days ago

WASHINGTON. D.C. – In response to widespread drought conditions across much of the West, Utah Rep. Blake Moore, R-1st District, has proposed legislation to improve national wildfire prevention efforts. “More than a billion acres of land in the U.S. are at risk for wildfires,” Moore said Thursday as he introduced...

cachevalleydaily.com

