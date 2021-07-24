Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Personal Finance

Film Industry Gets $330 Million Boost In Tax Credits From The State. Will They Work?

By Monica Bushman
Laist.com
 8 days ago

Cover picture for the articleLAist relies on reader support, not paywalls. Freely accessible local news is vital. Please power our reporters and help keep us independent with a donation today. California is increasing the amount of tax credits for film and TV productions by $330 million over the next two years — including $180 million to lure productions to Hollywood and another $150 million for building new sound stages.

laist.com

Comments / 0

RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
California State
State
Georgia State
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Anthony Portantino
Person
Gavin Newsom
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Tax Credit#Laist#Sb 144#State#Kpcc#George Mason University
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Economy
News Break
Politics
News Break
Jobs
News Break
Personal Finance
Related
Small Businesswnynewsnow.com

NYS Launches $35M Restaurant Return-To-Work Tax Credit Program

ALBANY (WENY) – New York State has launched a $35 million Restaurant Return-to-Work Tax Credit program. The program is designed to “help expand employment opportunities for workers and provide relief to COVID-impacted restaurants”. The program offers a tax credit for the “rapid hiring of restaurant workers to reduce the… industry’s pandemic-induced economic difficulties”.
Public Healthinsidetucsonbusiness.com

Legal Perspective: Legislature limits COVID legal liability for businesses

Private business owners in Arizona have been left to fend for themselves when it comes to masking and proof of vaccine policies. Now, questions have been raised about whether these businesses face increased legal liability for allowing unmasked or unvaccinated customers into their stores where these patrons could contract COVID from unmasked employees or other customers.
Income TaxPosted by
KGUN 9 On Your Side

TODAY: State Low-Income Housing Tax Credit public hearing

The Arizona Department of Housing is set to host a public hearing on the State Low-Income Housing Tax Credit on Thursday, July 29th. The virtual forum will be held to discuss the Arizona Department of Housing (ADOH) administration and implementation of the LIHTC, a new and essential tool in addressing the nation’s current affordable housing crisis.
AgricultureNew Haven Register

Cannabis industry group pushes 'green seal' and tax credits

ALBANY — A certification process highlighting energy-efficient cannabis cultivators and a tax credit to complement it are key sustainability proposals of an industry white paper released Tuesday by New York’s Castetter Cannabis Group. The paper also called for state regulators to develop a strategy for data collection and analysis of license holders’ operations.
Los Angeles, CAscvnews.com

Newsom Signs Bipartisan Bill Expanding State’s Film/TV Tax Credit

Gov. Gavin Newsom was recently in Los Angeles to sign bipartisan legislation that expands California’s film/TV tax credit program with an additional $330 million over two years, including $150 million targeted specifically at promoting new soundstage development and workforce diversity. The soundstage incentive provides credits for productions that film in newly renovated or constructed facilities and meet diversity targets that reflect California’s population.
New York City, NYPosted by
Deadline

New York State Launches $100M Tax Credit To Support Broadway Reopening

A new $100 million tax credit to encourage and support the reopening of Broadway was launched today with an announcement by New York Gov. Andrew Cuomo. “New York is not ‘New York’ without theater,” Cuomo said, in part, on today’s launch of the New York City Musical and Theatrical Production Tax Credit, a two-year program designed to support the entertainment and tourism industries in New York City by offsetting some of the costs associated with producing a show.
EconomyPosted by
@LockerRoom

Red, Blue States Boost Entertainment Industry Giveaways

Zachary Halaschak of the Washington Examiner documents disappointing bipartisan support for a bad idea: state film and television incentives. States, even those not traditionally associated with Hollywood, have been pushing incentives to lure in film and TV production business as the pandemic wanes. States such as Montana, Kentucky, Oklahoma, Oregon,...
EconomyProvidence Business News

How will states tax remote work?

After finally getting the hang of remote work, employers could face new headaches around tax policies for workers whose home offices had them working across state lines. Many states adopted emergency COVID-19 policies giving employers a break on paying certain state business taxes for workers who were now working in a different state due to…
Pennsylvania StatePosted by
CBS Pittsburgh

State Leaders Recommend Pennsylvanians Invest Child Tax Credit Money

PITTSBURGH (KDKA) — This month, eligible parents across the United States have started receiving up to $300 for each child in monthly payments through the American Rescue Plan. According to the IRS, more than $15 billion in child tax credit payments have been distributed nationwide in this first wave. Here in Pennsylvania, the Pennsylvania Treasury Department is encouraging recipients who are financially able to consider investing some or all of that funding into the PA 529 College and Career Savings Program. The program offers two account types: an investment plan where returns are based on the financial market or a savings plan that mirrors the rising cost of tuition. “The earnings remain tax-free when the withdrawals are used for qualified educational expenses,” said Samantha Galvez, press secretary for the Pennsylvania Treasury. “Contributions are also Pa. state income tax-deductible, and account assists do not affect state financial aid eligibility.” The money can be withdrawn from the account at any time for most college expenses, including tuition and books. However, you could be penalized for spending that money for non-educational purposes. For more information about applying, click here.
TV ShowsMiddletown Press

Newsom Signs Bill Granting Extra $330 Million for Film and TV Industry

Gov. Gavin Newsom signed a bill on Wednesday that provides an extra $330 million for the film and TV industry, and also carries a new incentive to promote diversity on sets. Newsom signed the bill at Sunset Gower Studios in Hollywood. More from Variety. Gavin Newsom on Expanded Film Credits:...
California StateLos Angeles Daily News

California expands film and TV tax credit by $330 million

LOS ANGELES — Joined by state legislators at Sunset Gower Studios in Hollywood, Gov. Gavin Newsom signed legislation on Wednesday, July 21, to expand California’s Film and Television Tax Credit Program by $330 million to attract production jobs to California. “California’s iconic entertainment industry is a point of pride that...
Economygoldentranscript.net

Tobacco-tax boost generates millions

A new nicotine tax and an increased tax on cigarettes and other tobacco products in Colorado generated more than $34 million in their first five months, according to a data analysis by The Colorado Sun. Proposition EE, which was passed by voters in November, went into effect in January, raising...

Comments / 0

Community Policy