Sports Radio KJR, the flagship station for Washington Athletics, made a couple of big announcements ahead of the 2021 fall football season. Former Washington running back Greg Lewis, the first-ever Doak Walker Award winner given annually to the top college football running back in the country, will be the newest 'Husky Honk', joining former Washington assistant coach Dick Baird and Dave 'Softy' Mahler on Tuesday afternoons, as well as before and after Washington football games. Lewis, who was a senior in 1990, was the Pac-10 Offensive Player of the Year that season and played two years in the NFL with the Denver Broncos after Denver picked Lewis in the fifth round of the 1991 NFL Draft.