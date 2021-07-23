Cancel
AEW Superstar Max Caster Files Trademark For ‘Best Wrestler Alive’

By Ryan Clark
ewrestlingnews.com
 9 days ago

Cover picture for the articleAEW Superstar Max Caster (The Acclaimed) recently applied to trademark “Best Wrestler Alive.” The trademark is for,. G & S: Entertainment in the nature of wrestling contests; Entertainment services, namely, wrestling exhibits and performances by a professional wrestler and entertainer; Entertainment services, namely, live appearances by a a professional wrestler and sports entertainer; Entertainment services, namely, personal appearances by a professional wrestler and sports entertainment personality; Entertainment services, namely, televised appearances by a professional wrestler and sports entertainment personality; Providing wrestling news and information via a global computer network; Providing online interviews featuring a professional wrestling and sports entertainment personality in the field of professional wrestling and sports entertainment for entertainment purposes.

