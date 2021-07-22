Cancel
Roanoke, VA

Maroons add men’s volleyball

 12 days ago

Cover picture for the articleRoanoke College Director of Athletics Scott Allison has announced that men’s volleyball will be added to the NCAA sports offered at Roanoke College. The addition comes on the heels of wrestling, slated to begin competition in the fall of 2021, being added to the college’s roster of athletic offerings. Men’s volleyball will bring Roanoke’s overall number of NCAA sponsored sports to 23 and is scheduled to begin play in the fall of 2022.

